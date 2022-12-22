Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 96,631 shares.The stock last traded at $227.84 and had previously closed at $231.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.