CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.55 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $4.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07920249 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,597,100.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

