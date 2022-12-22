Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.09 and traded as high as C$7.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 549,869 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,836.25. In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

