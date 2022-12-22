CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $27.06

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $26.02. CEVA shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 1,795 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 6.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

