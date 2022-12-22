CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,430. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

