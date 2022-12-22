Charles R. Romp Sells 1,129 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.32. 1,191,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

