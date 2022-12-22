Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.43.

Shares of CHTR traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.88. 68,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.23. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

