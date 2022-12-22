Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 17,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

