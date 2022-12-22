Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

