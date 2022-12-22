Chiliz Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $669.38 million and $57.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

