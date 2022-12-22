Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

