CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.76. CI Financial shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.76 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

