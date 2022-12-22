CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Trading Down 15.4%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 41,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the average daily volume of 4,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

