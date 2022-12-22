Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0077558.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cielo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIOXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

