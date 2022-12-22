Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Sells $437,123.38 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $405,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $434,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 926,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.