Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $507.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $507.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.40.

Cintas Stock Up 4.6 %

CTAS stock opened at $464.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.44 and its 200 day moving average is $412.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

