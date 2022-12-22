Citigroup Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

