Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,905. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

