CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Acquires $34,532.00 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

