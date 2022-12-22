Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $23.65. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 16,281 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.30) to GBX 2,600 ($31.58) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.41) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

