Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $40.83 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01478657 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009097 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.01722237 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

