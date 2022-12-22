Coin98 Trading Down 17.4% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $40.65 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01478657 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009060 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.01722237 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

