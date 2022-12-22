Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $524,918.46 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,432. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $281.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

