Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $779,134.64 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20.
NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
