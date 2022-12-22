Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $779,134.64 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 221,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

