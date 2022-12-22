Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp makes up approximately 7.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 10.56% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $76,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

