Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 73 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

NYSE:PH opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

