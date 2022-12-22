Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 776 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

