Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %
MCD stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McDonald’s (MCD)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.