Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162,473 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MDT opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

