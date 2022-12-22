Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 107.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 223,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

