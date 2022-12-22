Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 669,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

