Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.