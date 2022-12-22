Community Trust & Investment Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.56 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $175.80 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.