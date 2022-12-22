Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 4,384 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

