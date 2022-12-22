Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.16. 22,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,993,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

