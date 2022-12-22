Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 715,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

