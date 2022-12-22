Continuum Finance (CTN) Tops One Day Volume of $16,012.84

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 123.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $16,012.84 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 107.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

