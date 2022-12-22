Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 3.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

