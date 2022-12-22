CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $145.55. Approximately 4,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 70,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
