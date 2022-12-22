CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Up 2.6%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $145.55. Approximately 4,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 70,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CorVel

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $130,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,605,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

