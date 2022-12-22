COTI (COTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.77 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. COTI has a total market capitalization of $49.77 million and $2.71 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

