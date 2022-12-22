Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,363. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

