Covenant Price Down 43.4% Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and $94,626.77 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00006339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

