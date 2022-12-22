Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,744 shares of company stock worth $2,264,986. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

