Credit Suisse Group Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $140.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE GL opened at $120.49 on Monday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $122.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

