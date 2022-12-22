Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 37.3% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 37.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $141.32 million and $19.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

