CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

