Cronos (CRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.77 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $9.77 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021908 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

