Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.62

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $4.40. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 49.62%.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,366 shares of company stock worth $167,193. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

