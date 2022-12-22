Crypto International Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $162,739.17 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44472388 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $159,864.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

