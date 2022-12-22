Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,848 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

